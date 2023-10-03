Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.59.

Shares of CNI opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,496,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,415,000 after buying an additional 164,237 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

