Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $144.17

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$144.17 and last traded at C$145.72, with a volume of 37390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$145.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$170.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$156.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The firm has a market cap of C$95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4166667 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

