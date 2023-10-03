Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Capcom has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

