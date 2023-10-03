Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Capcom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Capcom has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.
Capcom Company Profile
