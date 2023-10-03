Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARM. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Carisma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

