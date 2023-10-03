Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $82.55 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

