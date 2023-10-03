Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

