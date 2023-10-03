Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $271.72 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.05 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.84 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

