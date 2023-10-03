CEEK VR 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $29.76 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,557.13 or 1.00093330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002284 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03713374 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,692,603.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

