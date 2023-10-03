Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 235 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 5th.
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
