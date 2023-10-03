Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 235 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Celadon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Celadon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Celadon Pharmaceuticals

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

LON CEL opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £77.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.23. Celadon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.26.

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.