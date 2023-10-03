Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $149.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

