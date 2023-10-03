Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.70.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

