Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.70.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
