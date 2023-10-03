Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Celsius Trading Up 1.4 %

Celsius stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $139.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $15,691,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $15,691,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,478 shares in the company, valued at $41,404,289.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

