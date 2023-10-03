Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $606,168.74

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $606,168.74 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.30367701 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $565,834.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

