Centurion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,051 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 85.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

