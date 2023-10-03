Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.