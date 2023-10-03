Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 951 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after acquiring an additional 258,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NOBL stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- International Paper’s 5% Yield Offers Big Value
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- A Growing 4% Dividend makes this a REIT to Shop For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.