Centurion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,327,000.

GOVT stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

