Centurion Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 1.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

