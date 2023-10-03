Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- International Paper’s 5% Yield Offers Big Value
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- A Growing 4% Dividend makes this a REIT to Shop For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.