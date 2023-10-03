Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.