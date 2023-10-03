Centurion Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Several research firms have commented on SAIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

