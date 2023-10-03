Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,613,012 shares of company stock worth $229,129,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

