Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

