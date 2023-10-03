Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.72 and its 200 day moving average is $385.72. The company has a market capitalization of $372.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

