Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

