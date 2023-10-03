CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,152. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $452.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.14.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

