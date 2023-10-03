CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $91.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

