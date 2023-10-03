CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,276 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 3.1 %

SO stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

