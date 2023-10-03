CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 27,971 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LBAI

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.