CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.