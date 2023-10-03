CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $581,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $268.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average of $263.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

