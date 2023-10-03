CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 2,941,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,991,000 after buying an additional 378,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,378.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 305,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

