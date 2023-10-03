CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 244 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

QQQM stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.24. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $159.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

