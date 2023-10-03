CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 384 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAU stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

