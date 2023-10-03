CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.