CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 498,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9 %

PSX stock opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

