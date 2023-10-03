CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

SMDV stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $760.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.