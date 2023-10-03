ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.56. 1,950,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,068,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
