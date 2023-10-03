ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.56. 1,950,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,068,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,337,619 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $7,677,933.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,539.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares in the company, valued at $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,502,170 shares of company stock valued at $26,295,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

