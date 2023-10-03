Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 66,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $37,060.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,775.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,874.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 55.7% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 326,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 117,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 89.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 146.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 339.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

