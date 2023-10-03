Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Chuy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $646.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.74.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $15,816,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chuy’s by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

