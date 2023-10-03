Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

