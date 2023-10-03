Citigroup Begins Coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.90.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.