Citigroup Increases Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,055

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from GBX 4,973 ($60.11) to GBX 5,055 ($61.10) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,291 ($51.87).
Intertek Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Intertek Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 37.70 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 5,956.28%.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
