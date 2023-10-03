Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Update

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 1,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

