Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $14.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Clarus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clarus

Clarus Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Clarus has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 188,306 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 122,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,776,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

(Get Free Report

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.