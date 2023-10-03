Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLNE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.3 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $800.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after buying an additional 3,613,155 shares during the period. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $13,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.