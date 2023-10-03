Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.84.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock valued at $253,978,545. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

