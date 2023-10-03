Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 166.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $106.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.07.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

