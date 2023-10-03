Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $203.23 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

