Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,170,055.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,781,068 shares in the company, valued at $106,650,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,232,761.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,781,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,446 shares of company stock worth $42,872,245. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

