Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

